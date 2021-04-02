COVID-19: No plan of another lockdown in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that his government is not thinking about another lockdown in the city amid a significant surge of Covid cases in the last few weeks.

Addressing a digital press conference after chairing an emergency meeting called in view of the surging cases, he said: "This time, Covid-19 cases are increasing faster than last time but the Delhi government has so far not thought about imposing a lockdown again in the city. If needed in the future, I would talk to the people and will then take any decision on it."

He also stressed that people do not need to panic but must follow the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).