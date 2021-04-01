Delhi: Students of Class 9 to 12 may be called to provide guidance for boards, other exams

The Delhi Education Department issuing a cicrular said that students of 'classes IX to XII (Session 2020-21) may be called to school only for providing academic guidance and support to the students for midterm/pre-board/annual/board exams, following COVID-19 SOP with parents' consent'.

Giving clarification over the offline lectures it said, students of any class should not be called physically in school for the Academic session 2021-22 till further orders. However, teaching-learning activities may be commenced from April 1.

While Delhi government on March 6 gave approval to the constitution of the national capital's own school education board, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal informed.

"In a cabinet meet, "we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also added that there are around 1000 government schools and 1700 private schools in Delhi and all govt schools and most private schools here are affiliated with CBSE. "In academic session 2021-22, we will include 20-25 schools in this Board," he added.