Delhi: Students of Class 9 to 12 may be called to provide guidance for boards, other exams

The Delhi Education Department issuing a cicrular said that students of 'classes IX to XII (Session 2020-21) may be called to school only for providing academic guidance and support to the students for midterm/pre-board/annual/board exams, following COVID-19 SOP with parents' consent'.
Giving clarification over the offline lectures it said, students of any class should not be called physically in school for the Academic session 2021-22 till further orders. However, teaching-learning activities may be commenced from April 1.
While Delhi government on March 6 gave approval to the constitution of the national capital's own school education board, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal informed.
"In a cabinet meet, "we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education," Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal also added that there are around 1000 government schools and 1700 private schools in Delhi and all govt schools and most private schools here are affiliated with CBSE. "In academic session 2021-22, we will include 20-25 schools in this Board," he added.
He also said that the Board will have a Governing Body, chaired by Education Minister. "It'll also have an Executive Body for day to day function, it will be headed by a CEO. Both the Bodies will have experts - from industry, education sector, Principals of government and private schools, bureaucrats," added Kejriwal.
The new Delhi Board of School Education will focus on bringing up students who are employable after they graduate.
"The new board has three main aims - to raise kids who are patriotic and contribute to the country's development, children who break these walls of caste and religion and treat each other as fellow human beings, and children who can stand on their own feet and won't have to struggle to find a job. We believe that every child has a specialty and it will be the job of this new board to find that out," Kejriwal said.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) went up again on Wednesday with 1,819 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 662,430, according to the health department’s bulletin. The new cases are 827 more than that of Tuesday’s when 992 people had tested positive for the disease.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)