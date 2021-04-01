Meet Pranjal Patil, visually impaired IAS officer from Ulhasnagar, who took charge as Deputy Municipal Commissioner in South Delhi

Pranjal Patil, visually impaired from Ulhasnagar, has proved that education and hard work leads to achieving your dreams. The 32-year-old has become the Deputy Municipal Commissioner in Delhi.

Patil born on April 1, 1988, cut her birthday cake on Thursday and took charge as Deputy Municipal Commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation. She was blessed with birthday gifts by the staff. Also, she was assigned the additional charge of Director of education in the municipal corporation.

"I am happy to be posted in the capital of the country and that too on my birthday. It will always be a memorable moment as I cut the cake and took the charge, which I never dreamed off. We had a discussion with my senior officials from the Municipal Corporation who assured me about a wide scope in the corporation. I am happy to start the work and will prove to bring change in society. If we give or do something to people, we win their heart. People should get inspired with our work and the dedication towards it. I am sure that many of the youngsters will get inspiration from me," she added saying it's all the support of her parents who never gave up with her and gave her freedom and steps to move out for education and achieve her dreams.

Pranjal's father LB. Patil is an assistant engineer with Doordarshan and All India radio. Her mother Jyoti and brother Nikhil are her support system who help her achieve her dreams. "She has made me proud. May god brighten her future as she serves the country. It's her birthday on Thursday and I am in Ulhasnagar, but we too are celebrating here. She will be blessed always and achieve her dreams. I appeal all the parents to educate their daughter and let them achieve their dreams," added LB. Patil.

Pranjal started her primary education at Kamla Mehta Blind School in Dadar. She then went to Saraswati Vidyalaya in Dadar. She was in C.H.M College, Ulhasnagar and later went to St. Xavier's college in Mumbai and is a graduate in Political Science. She completed her post-graduation and at present is doing her PhD in International relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

Pranjal in her first attempt cleared her UPSC (Union Public Service Examination) in 2016 and ranked 773 across India and seventh rank in Maharashtra. She was offered a job in the IRAS (Indian Railway Accounts Service), but the railway refused to appoint her due to 100 % blindness. She was then posted at Faridabad for Indian Post and telecommunication accounts and finance service.

Getting disappointed by the railway refusal, in 2017 she attempted for the second time and ranked 124 across India and fifth across Maharashtra. Patil was allotted the Kerala Cadre as an IAS. She then took charge as assistant collector at Ernakulam district in Kerala, then as the Sub Collector Trivandrum in Kerala. Almost for two years, she was in Kerala.

"In 2020, she was transferred to AGMUT cadre in Delhi and posted as the sub-divisional magistrate of Vasant Vihar in Delhi. From March 1, 2020, until now she has been posted there for almost a year. On April 1, she took charge and celebrated her birthday by cutting cake," added Nikhil Patil, her brother.

Patil is a good poet and she is good at speaking in front of masses. She doesn't like people who sympathize with her blindness. She is very much aware about the locality she lives in. Locals say she used to recognise the house of neighbors as per the step she walks. And used to reach the auto-rickshaw stand on her own.

"Pranjal used to travel by special compartment to her college in CST. We used to join her earlier, but she used to travel alone. Now she alone travels by flight and reaches her destination. I am happy that after giving her freedom and education she flew high to reach Delhi," added his father LB. Patil.