Karthik mocking Karthik? Twitter says 'Imma bounce' over Times Now article on 'trial by media'

The reportage around actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been dramatic, to say the least. From zooming into Rhea CHakraborty's living room to accosting a food delivery guy, several news outlets have invited social media fury and made headlines for their unethical 'explosive' allegations and claims. Amid this, Times Now got brutally trolled on Twitter for an article on 'trial by media'.
The headline of the article read: "Trial by media: Rhea Chakraborty and the need for a telegenic villain."
After it was shared on the micro-blogging site, Tweeple called it an 'epic U-turn'.
Check out the reactions here:
For the unversd, Times Now has been one of the leading media outlets to be slammed for their coverage of the actor's death case. Recently, they had drawn flak for sharing ‘unseen’ pictures of Sushant’s dead body
Speaking of media trials in the death case, On August 11, actress Rhea Chakraborty - who is alleged to be one of the prime accused in abetting the death of Sushant, told the Supreme Court that she has been the victim of a "media trial", with a section of media continuously invading her privacy and levelling allegations against her.
Rhea also said that the issue is being blown out of proportion by the media. "Media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case. The petitioner has already been convicted by the media even before foul play could be established behind Sushant's death.
Extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights of the petitioner are being caused due to constant sensationalisation of the case," said the affidavit.
Rhea also told the apex court that she should be protected, and not made a scapegoat of political agenda.
The Press Council of India had recently slammed media coverage death case and asked it not to ‘vigorously report crime on a day to day basis and comment on evidence without ascertaining the factual matrix’.