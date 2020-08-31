Karthik mocking Karthik? Twitter says 'Imma bounce' over Times Now article on 'trial by media'

The reportage around actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been dramatic, to say the least. From zooming into Rhea CHakraborty's living room to accosting a food delivery guy, several news outlets have invited social media fury and made headlines for their unethical 'explosive' allegations and claims. Amid this, Times Now got brutally trolled on Twitter for an article on 'trial by media'.

The headline of the article read: "Trial by media: Rhea Chakraborty and the need for a telegenic villain."

After it was shared on the micro-blogging site, Tweeple called it an 'epic U-turn'.

Check out the reactions here: