Karnataka: Leopard attacks people in Mysuru's busy road, 3 injured; watch viral video

Mysore (Karnataka): A leopard attacked three people on a busy road in K. R. Nagar taluka of Mysore district on Friday.
The video of the incident went viral on internet.
In the video, the full-grown leopard can be seen springing upon the people who chased and tried to capture it. The next moment, the leopard sprinted towards the passing bike, prompting the driver to fall off the vehicle.
Following the incident, forest officials reached the spot to catch the leopard.
The leopard was caught and taken to the rescue center following which it will be released in a forest.
Meanwhile, a 55-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in Brahmapuri in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday. Read below.
