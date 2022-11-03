Maharashtra: 55-year-old woman killed by tiger in Chandrapur; Similar incidents that shook the region before

Maharashtra: 55-year-old woman killed by tiger in Chandrapur; many similar incidents reported earlier too | File Image

A 55-year-old woman, Jaibai Tondare, was mauled to death by a tiger on Thursday in Brahmapuri in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest official said. ​

She was engaged in farm work in Torgaon (Buj) village, some 128 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the incident took place in the afternoon.

“A spot inspection was done and the kin of the deceased has been given Rs. 20,000 as initial compensation,” Chief Conservator of Forests Prakash Lonkar said. This is the third death in tiger attacks since last month, another official pointed out.

Though it was not the first time as similar incident happened earlier in last months, when a 55-year-old woman Dhrupada Mohurle had gone to her farm when a big cat lurking in the bushes attacked and killed her, said R D Shende, range forest officer of south forest range in Bramhapuri Forest Division.

Another incident occured with a 40-year-old woman in the same region. Rupa Ramchandra Mhaske was collecting grass for her cattle in the afternoon near Halda village when she was attacked by a tiger.

"She died on the spot. Her body, which had been dragged for over 100 metres, was spotted by her mother-in-law. A forest team is at the site for further probe into the incident," an official said earlier.

In October, a 70-year-old man Sadashiv Undirwade of Kudesaoli village was at his farm near a forested patch when a tiger lurking in the thicket pounced on him, killing him on the spot.

(With PTI input)

Read Also Maharashtra: Tiger crushed to death by train in Chandrapur