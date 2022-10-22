Mumbai updates: BMC to beautify 24 wards of city on war-footing; invite bids

With rapidly approaching deadline, BMC wards get-set-go for city beautification

Under its Mumbai beautification project, the BMC has allotted a fund of Rs. 30 crores to each of all 24 administrative wards. Since various projects costing Rs 1,700 crore need to be completed by March 2023 before civic elections, the civic wards have geared up and started the process of war footing to meet the deadline.

Accordingly, work is on for improving road dividers, traffic islands, illumination of popular junctions and improvement of footpaths and beautification of the space below the flyover, creative street furniture and wall paintings.

A tender was invited on Friday for the beautification of space below flyovers at the Metro bridge on Hirachand Desai Marg, Ghatkopar West. Similar beautification work at F North ward-Sion-Matunga will be carried out at four locations.

"We have proposed renovation and horticulture work below the bridge at Sion Circle and opposite Somaiya hospital," said Gajanana Bellale, assistant municipal commissioner of F/North.

