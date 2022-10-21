Mumbai: Cops issue advisory against new wave of scammers and 5G fraud

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Cops issue advisory against new wave of scammers and 5G fraud

Police alerts citizens not to fall prey to fake calls and messages and appeals to not to share their details.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 09:27 PM IST
Cops issue advisory against 5G fraud | Representative Photo
Mumbai: The Maharashtra police have recently issued an advisory warning citizens against a new wave of scammers as the fraudsters might try to dupe unsuspecting citizens on the pretext of providing 5G services.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G telephony services that promise to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones, saying it marks the beginning of a new era and presents a sea of opportunities.

"The fraudsters might call on the pretext of updating 5G sim cards and ask for the personal details which they can use to hack bank accounts and mobile data and might dupe people."

The possibility of fraudsters sending malicious links or calling the victims claiming to start the 5G services cannot be ruled out. Citizens are being warned not to fall prey to such calls and messages and we appeal to them not to share their details," the advisory issued by the Cyber Cell of the Palghar police states.

Mumbai police also recently tweeted, "Risk Alert! Upgrades in technology bring about a new wave of scammers waiting to pounce. The most recent one is fraudsters offering to guide you to convert to 5G. Do not share your personal or banking information or click on any unknown links."

According to the Mumbai Police, the scammers will pretend to be from a renowned phone service company, will claim to aid you in upgrading from 4G to 5G, will put pressure on you to share personal or banking details, and will share unknown links.

"There have been instances wherein in order to activate 5G services, fraudsters are sending fake links on WhatsApp and emails and asking people to click on those links. Now it has come out in the papers that 5G services will be rolled out, but people are not aware of what should be done to activate 5G services.

We have formed several groups which comprise local citizens in Palghar and we are sending strong messages and are giving them precautionary measures asking them not to share any bank details," said Palghar Superintendent of Police, Balasaheb Patil.

