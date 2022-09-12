Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cyber cell helps recover Rs 1.73L lost to QR code scam

Photo: Representative Image

Adding another leaf to its achievement tree, the cyber-cell unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police helped a victim recover Rs 1,73,859 which was siphoned off from his bank account through a fraudulent Quick Response (QR) code transaction.

The complainant had placed an advertisement on the popular e-commerce portal to sell an old bicycle, following which a cyber crook posing as a prospective buyer showing his interest to purchase the bicycle. The caller said he was ready to make an online payment before taking the delivery. Subsequently, the crook generated a QR code and the unsuspecting seller scanned it without realizing that the amount was not being transferred to him but deducted from the specified account.

Upon receiving the complaint, the cyber cell team swung into action and managed to reverse the transaction by establishing contact with the gateway of the digital platform that provides recharge and payment solutions.

Notably, the cybercrime cell office has a painting of an achievement tree which demonstrates brief information about every successful refund on leaves. The MBVV cyber cell has managed to recover more than Rs.30 lakh for several victims, this year.

