Mumbai: With rapidly approaching deadline, BMC wards get-set-go for city beautification

Mumbai: BMC wards gear up for city beautification to match the deadline

Mumbai: Under its Mumbai beautification project, the BMC has allotted a fund of Rs. 30 crores to each of all 24 administrative wards. Since various projects costing Rs 1,700 crore need to be completed by March 2023 before civic elections, the civic wards have geared up and started the process of war footing to meet the deadline. Accordingly, work is on for improving road dividers, traffic islands, illumination of popular junctions and improvement of footpaths and beautification of the space below the flyover, creative street furniture and wall paintings.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had directed the BMC to announce the Mumbai Beautification Plan on September 16. In the first phase of the plan, the BMC will spend Rs. 790 crore fund for beautification and illumination work across the city. "The wards that have come up with plans to beautify areas in their localities were allotted the fund. Since the various departments of the BMC will participate in the project, it will be carried out in a phased manner," said the civic official.

A tender was invited on Friday for the beautification of space below flyovers at the Metro bridge on Hirachand Desai Marg, Ghatkopar West. Similar beautification work at F North ward-Sion-Matunga will be carried out at four locations. "We have proposed renovation and horticulture work below the bridge at Sion Circle and opposite Somaiya hospital," said Gajanana Bellale, assistant municipal commissioner of F/North.

Also, the tender has been invited for the beautification of external Naval wall painting at LBS, Ghatkopar West, beautification of sculpture and painting in remembrance of Martyr's soldiers behind the fish market, Bhandup West, beautification of the wall by means of artistic 3D painting along both side of Eastern Express Highway from Kannamwar Nagar to the junction of Ghatkopar Andheri Link road.

The civic body has already started work of Rs. 500 crores for concreting and resurfacing the roads across the city. "The BMC should keep a record of where the allotted money is spent since it is public money, '' said Ravi Raja, former opposition leader of the BMC.