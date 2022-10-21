Mumbai: Versova-Virar sea link to be built by MMRDA now; JICA likely to fund project | pm

The Versova-Virar sealink project will now be carried out by the Mumbai Mtropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), stated reports. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on October 20, handed the project over to MMRDA.

Earlier, the project was being helmed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) which built the iconic Bandra-Worli sealink.

According to an Indian Express report, the project will likely be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The report also quoted MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas saying that the MMRDA will continue the work that MSRDC was doing.

What is Versova Virar Sea Link?

The proposed Versova-Virar Sea Link project is about 42.75 km long comprising 4+4 lanes in sea connecting Versova end of the under-construction Versova Bandra Sea Link Project to Virar, including connectors that brings the total length about 85.27 km.

The bridge will have connectors at Charkop, Uttan, Vasai.

The sealink is expected to reduce the travel time between the two regions. It is also likely to reduce travel time between Nariman Point and Virar from three hours to one.

A pre-feasibility study of the proposed sea link stated that eight-lane bridge will be connecting Versova to Virar with six-lane connectors at four locations and toll plazas at every interchange.

The one-way toll from Versova to Vasai was estimated to vbe Rs 814 for a car and Rs 1, 669 for a bus.

The project is being carried out in two phases--in phase 1 the project will be carried out till Vasai and it will further extend [Phase 2 to Virar] only after getting clearance from heritage department. The Phase 2 alignment passes through ancient Arnala fort and fishing area.

Considering all these factors, in the pre-feasibility report the expert had suggested that to prevent any impact on project work, it is essential to divide it into two phases.