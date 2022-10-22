Mumbai illegal studios: BMC Deputy Commissioner submits 5,000-page inquiry report to civic chief

BMC receives complaints from citizens alleging that several illegal studios have been constructed at Malad Marve and Madh. | Unsplash

BMC Deputy Commissioner Harshad Kale has submitted a 5,000-page inquiry report about illegal studios constructed at Malad Marve, Erangle village and Madh area to the Commissioner's office. Nearly 43 witnesses have been examined to prepare the report. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal is out of the country for official work. Kale refused to reveal any details about the report.

On September 6, Chahal issued a notification stating that between 2021 and 2022, around 49 complaints had been received by the BMC from citizens alleging that several illegal studios have been constructed at No Development Zone (NDZ) and Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) at Malad Marve and Madh.

The complaints also stated that constructions have been done without any documents or fake documents were used with the help of BMC and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) officers.

Commissioner's letter insisted that Kale should investigate role of then Assistant Municipal Commissioner of P northward and Assistant Engineer and other officers. The letter also stated that the report should be submitted within four weeks. Chahal also directed the investigating officer to specify the role of each BMC officer in the irregularities and should suggest what action needs to be taken against them.