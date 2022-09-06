Mumbai: BMC to investigate illegally constructed studios at Malad's Madh & other areas

BMC headquarters in Mumbai | FPJ Photo

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has set up a committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Harshad Kale, to investigate illegally constructed studios at Malad Marve, Madh, Erangal and Bhati areas.

The important thing is that the BMC Commissioner has also directed Kale, inquiry officer, to see the role of BMC officers if there is any illegal construction. The Commissioner has also directed Kale to suggest what action should be taken against them.

According to the letter of the commissioner, since 2021 and 2022, around 49 complaints have been received by BMC from citizens that thousands of square metres of illegal studios have been constructed at the No Development Zone (NDZ) and Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) at Malad Marve and Madh. Complaints were stated that construction had been done without any documents or fake documents with the help of BMC and MCZMA officers.

Hence, the commissioner has appointed a committee to inquire into the complaints.

The commissioner's letter has stated that inquiry officer Kale should investigate the role of Assistant Municipal Commissioner P.N. and Assistant Engineer, Dudhara and other officers. As of now How many permissions were given ? How many such studios are functioning? Was permission given for temporary film shooting sets? And on the basis of such permission, whether studios are constructed. What type of permission was given by MCZMA ? Whether BMC officers, with connivance with studio owners, misused such temporary permissions Whether such studios have legal permission to operate, whether the present studios are in NDZ and CRZ areas,

The Commissioner's letter has stated that inquiry officer Harshad Kale should submit an inquiry report within four weeks and directed him to specify the role of each BMC officer and should suggest what action is to be taken against those officers. The inquiry officer should suggest any measures if he notices

Harshad Kale, Inquiry committee Chairman and Deputy Municipal Commissioner, told FPJ, " I received this letter in the evening. It is too early to say anything. I will have to visit the place. I will see the documents or permission. Further, I will have to call the officers and need to listen to what they say.

BJP leaders Gopal Shetty, Kirit Somaiya, Atul Bhatkhalkar, and Yogesh Sagar had alleged that illegal studios had been constructed at Malad Madh Bhatt village.