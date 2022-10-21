Maharashtra: Tiger crushed to death by train in Chandrapur

Representative image | File

Chandrapur: A tiger was run over by a train in the Rajura forest range of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday, a senior forest official said.

When did the incident occur?

The death came to light in the morning hours, when a gangman of the railways spotted the carcass of a tiger on the railway track on the Hyderabad-Ballarshah route, the official said.

The matter was reported to the forest department, and a team rushed to the spot for inspection. The tiger was a sub-adult, said Suresh Yelkarwar, the range forest officer of Rajura Range.

According to forest authorities, the carcass was found in Chunala beat in Rajura tehsil, some 29 km from the district headquarters.

The veterinarians from the transit treatment centre in Chandrapur reached the spot and performed a post-mortem, during which multiple injuries were found on the tiger, they said.

Tiger's cremation:

The big cat was cremated as per guidelines in the presence of forest personnel, it was stated.