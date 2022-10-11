Bhopal: Union minister on tiger safari gets VVIP treatment at Satpura Tiger Reserve closed to the public, probe ordered

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Forest department has ordered a probe into the visit of Union minister for Chemicals Bhagwant Khuba to Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) core area when the reserve was closed for visitors.

The Union minister had visited the tiger reserve on September 23 when the park was closed for the visitors. All the tiger reserves in the state were shut down for three months from July 1 to September 30 due to the monsoon season. The probe has been ordered following a complaint of wildlife activist Ajay Dubey.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Subhranjan Sen has asked the Satpura Tiger Reserve Field Director to investigate the matter and submit a report. When contacted by Free Press, Sen said a probe has been ordered and he will look into the matter once the report is submitted.

The petitioner Dubey while talking to Free Press said all National Parks remain closed during the monsoon season and no visitors are allowed during this period, which ended on October 1. However, Union minister Bhagwant Khuba visited Satpura Tiger Reserve’s core area during the period when the entry was prohibited, he said, demanding action in the matter.

Satpura Tiger Reserve field director L Krishnamurthy couldn’t be reached on mobile. Dubey alleged that the Union minister received a VVIP treatment in the core area of the reserve. Khubha had even uploaded the video of the safari on his twitter account in which he is seen enjoying the safari in a government vehicle during the period when the visit to the reserve was banned, said the petitioner. He has demanded PCCF and NTCA IG to initiate a probe and initiate action. Union minister Khuba could not be reached for his comment over the issue.