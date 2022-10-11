Bhopal: NGT notice to BMC, Wetland Authority on Upper Lake Cruise Restaurant

The under construction restaurant adjoining the Upper Lake in Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT), central bench, Bhopal has served notice on state wetland, district wetland, Bhopal Municipal Corporation(BMC) on the construction of a cruise restaurant on the restricted area of the Upper Lake. Construction of a cruise restaurant is underway on 10,000 square feet near the Boat Club of the Upper Lake. The construction in the said area which is a wetland, is a violation of the rules. The green tribunal has clubbed all the petitions related to illegal constructions on Upper Lake and will hear them together.

A petition was filed in the NGT regarding constructions within a radius of 50 meters at the Full Tank Level (FTL) on Upper Lake at Bhopal Summer site. The NGT has summoned the officials of the department concerned including Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Wetland Authority seeking reply in this matter.

Advocate Harshvardhan Tiwari, who appeared on behalf petitioner, said, district wetland authority, state wetland authority, BMC have been asked to reply to the notices issued in connection with the construction of cruise restaurant at Upper Lake considering 50 meter restriction from FTL.

Social activist Rashid Khan, who filed the petition, said, “There are continuous attempts to illegally raise concrete construction on Upper Lake on the summer side. Many were stopped after objections on the illegal constructions were raised. But so far no action has been initiated in connection with the restaurant coming up at the place.”