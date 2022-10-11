MP: Man in Betul tries to electrocute wife, kills mother-in-law instead

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Man in Betul tried to electrocute his wife over a petty issue, but ended up killing his mother-in-law, said the Betul police on Tuesday.

The bizarre incident was reported in district Betul where the accused man, annoyed with his wife, attached the electrical wire to the house fencing gate aiming to electrocute her, but destiny took an ugly turn, and an elderly woman was killed in the trap.

Superintendent of police Simala Prasad told Free Press the accused resident of village Saikehda under Kotwali police station had a family dispute with his wife. It is claimed that the accused was a drunkard and always used to create ruckus in the family. The annoyed wife on Sunday left the house and went to stay at her maternal home.

The accused went to her maternal home to convince her and take her back home. The wife refused but her parents assured him that they will send their daughter back home shortly. The accused felt insulted and planned to electrocute his wife.

The accused allegedly laid electric wires on the main gate of his house, but accidentally his mother-in-law (55) tried to come to him and as soon as she touched the gate, she got electrocuted.

The family rushed her to the nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The police have registered the case under section 304 of IPC and have arrested the accused.