Karnataka Crime: Rape Accused Escapes From Davangere Jail By Jumping Off Prison Wall; Dramatic CCTV Video Surfaces | Twitter

In a shocking incident from Karnataka, a 23-year-old prisoner managed to escape from Davangere sub-jail on Saturday by jumping off the compound wall. His escape was recorded on a CCTV camera, following which the police have launched an investigation to search and nab the accused. The video showing the inmate, identified as rape accused Vasant Kumar, in action has surfaced online and gone viral. WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jumps the wall, catches auto to flee

The video initially shows a tall compound wall with trees on the city side, later the still setting turns dramatic. Seconds into the clip, the man is seen falling off from the structure and getting hurt. Despite suffering injuries after a not-so-pleasant landing, he manages to get up and continue limping towards the streets. No sooner, he got into an auto rickshaw to flee from the spot.

Background details about the accused

The cops brought to the notice of the media that the escaped accused hailed from the Karur area of the state and was brought to custody after a case of sexual assault was registered against him earlier in August at the Davanagere Women's Police Station.

Search to arrest absconding accused underway

Vasant suffered a leg injury after he fell from the top of the prison wall, reported local news outlets while stating further that a complaint has been filed at the Basavanagara Police Station with regard to his escape and the search for the absconding accused is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)