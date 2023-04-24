 Kanpur weather: Twitter is flooded with videos from locals capturing how sunny Monday afternoon turned dark night
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralKanpur weather: Twitter is flooded with videos from locals capturing how sunny Monday afternoon turned dark night

Kanpur weather: Twitter is flooded with videos from locals capturing how sunny Monday afternoon turned dark night

If you were just shown these photos and asked to guess the time of the day in which they were shot, we bet you would have got it wrong.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Kanpur weather: Twitter is flooded with videos from locals capturing how sunny afternoon turned dark night | Twitter

Kanpur is experiencing rains that have turned a sunny afternoon to appear like night. The sky turned dark due around 2.30 pm in the region as people there witnessed a dust storm and breeze along with a rain shower. Locals took to social media to report the incident and give netizens a weather update.

Many videos and images from Kanpur surfaced on Twitter to capture how the afternoon sun was covered by dark clouds to give the area a night look. If you were just shown these photos and asked to guess the time of the day in which they were shot, we bet you would have got it wrong.

While sharing visuals online, some captioned the clips to say "Hamare shehar ka mausam badal chuka hai (The weather of our city has changed)."

Check tweets

Read Also
Delhi Rains: Twitter users share videos of rain showers, hail, thunder & the food dish they are...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kanpur weather: Twitter is flooded with videos from locals capturing how sunny Monday afternoon...

Kanpur weather: Twitter is flooded with videos from locals capturing how sunny Monday afternoon...

Aamras Pani Puri: 'Oh no!' The quirky recipe from 2018 goes viral again to amaze netizens this...

Aamras Pani Puri: 'Oh no!' The quirky recipe from 2018 goes viral again to amaze netizens this...

Itki Ghai! Mumbai Police wishes citizens on World Book Day in a unique way; check out Tweet

Itki Ghai! Mumbai Police wishes citizens on World Book Day in a unique way; check out Tweet

IPL 2023: Netizens applaud 'Dhoni Review System' as CSK Skipper calls for DRS; check Twitter...

IPL 2023: Netizens applaud 'Dhoni Review System' as CSK Skipper calls for DRS; check Twitter...

World's richest man Bernard Arnault prepares his children for succession with monthly lunches

World's richest man Bernard Arnault prepares his children for succession with monthly lunches