Kanpur weather: Twitter is flooded with videos from locals capturing how sunny Monday afternoon turned dark night

Kanpur weather: Twitter is flooded with videos from locals capturing how sunny afternoon turned dark night | Twitter

Kanpur is experiencing rains that have turned a sunny afternoon to appear like night. The sky turned dark due around 2.30 pm in the region as people there witnessed a dust storm and breeze along with a rain shower. Locals took to social media to report the incident and give netizens a weather update.

Many videos and images from Kanpur surfaced on Twitter to capture how the afternoon sun was covered by dark clouds to give the area a night look. If you were just shown these photos and asked to guess the time of the day in which they were shot, we bet you would have got it wrong.

While sharing visuals online, some captioned the clips to say "Hamare shehar ka mausam badal chuka hai (The weather of our city has changed)."

Check tweets