Delhi Rains: Twitter users share videos of rain showers, hail, thunder & the food dish they are having to enjoy the lovely weather

Delhi Rains | Twitter

Delhi Rains trend on Twitter with the beautiful visuals shared by users experiencing the weather. When several parts of the country are sweating in scorching heat, the national capital witnessed a pleasant climate with rains and hails there.

The internet took to the microblogging site to welcome the rains. Many captured the Delhi rain showers on their phones and shared them online. While some shared videos of rain and hail, foodies told others what they were munching to make the most of the lovely weather. A few also noted that they heard thunders.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecasted downpours beginning April 19. IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava was in reports as saying, "A western disturbance is en route to Delhi-NCR.” On the 18th, no significant activity is forecast throughout the day, but light rain or drizzle is possible at night. Thunderstorms and light rain are forecast on the 19th, with some effect possible on the 20th."