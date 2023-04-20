 Delhi Rains: Twitter users share videos of rain showers, hail, thunder & the food dish they are having to enjoy the lovely weather
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDelhi Rains: Twitter users share videos of rain showers, hail, thunder & the food dish they are having to enjoy the lovely weather

Delhi Rains: Twitter users share videos of rain showers, hail, thunder & the food dish they are having to enjoy the lovely weather

When several parts of the country are sweating in scorching heat, the national capital witnessed a pleasant climate with rains and hails there.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Rains | Twitter

Delhi Rains trend on Twitter with the beautiful visuals shared by users experiencing the weather. When several parts of the country are sweating in scorching heat, the national capital witnessed a pleasant climate with rains and hails there.

The internet took to the microblogging site to welcome the rains. Many captured the Delhi rain showers on their phones and shared them online. While some shared videos of rain and hail, foodies told others what they were munching to make the most of the lovely weather. A few also noted that they heard thunders.

Check tweets

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecasted downpours beginning April 19. IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava was in reports as saying, "A western disturbance is en route to Delhi-NCR.” On the 18th, no significant activity is forecast throughout the day, but light rain or drizzle is possible at night. Thunderstorms and light rain are forecast on the 19th, with some effect possible on the 20th."

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: "Garmi mein thandi ka ehsas', Twitter explodes with memes on unseasonal rains
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

Delhi Rains: Twitter users share videos of rain showers, hail, thunder & the food dish they are...

Delhi Rains: Twitter users share videos of rain showers, hail, thunder & the food dish they are...

Instagram influencer shares '5 reasons you are a Dosa'; netizens find viral video relatable

Instagram influencer shares '5 reasons you are a Dosa'; netizens find viral video relatable

This NGL post about 'Idli with Misal' is viral; netizens react

This NGL post about 'Idli with Misal' is viral; netizens react

NASA predicts 'dead' spacecraft RHESSI may return to Earth and crash on THIS date in April

NASA predicts 'dead' spacecraft RHESSI may return to Earth and crash on THIS date in April