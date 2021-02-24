JusticeForMohanDelkar trends on Twitter as netizens demand probe in 7-time Dadra MP's suicide case

Mohan Delkar, a seven-term member of Parliament (MP) from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, allegedly committed suicide on Monday morning at the age of 58. He was found hanging in a hotel room on the fifth floor of the sea-facing Sea Green South Hotel near Marine Drive. Delkar was an Independent MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In his room, Police recovered a six-page suicide note written in Gujarati. As per sources, in the note, in the note, Delkar named some officials from Dadra & Nagar Haveli. However, the police refused to give any details.

"Prima facie it is suspected to be a case of suicide. We have also found a suicide note from the spot. However, the exact cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem examination. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Colaba division, will carry out further investigation,'' said Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya. Following the incident, the Marine Drive police have registered an accidental death report and begun investigation.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when Delkar failed to respond to recurring calls from his family. The hotel staff tried to reach him too. When he did not respond to the doorbell, the hotel staff alerted the police. According to the officials, his driver entered the room from the balcony and found Delkar hanging from the fan with a shawl. Delker had checked into the hotel on Sunday.

Following Delkar's death, there has been an uproar amidst his supporters to find what and who triggered his suicide. Various people have taken to Twitter to pay their condolences. Many are also asking for justice on Twitter with #JusticeForMohanDelkar.

