'When employees are busy looking at Mouni Roy': Twitter abuzz with memes and jokes as NSE India faces glitch

Stock exchanges in India are important structures that work with maximum efficiency. For years, they have worked every single day with minimum glitches. However, something strange happened today.

Due to technical issues, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) stopped updating on Wednesday, February 24. NSE India closed cash and F&O market today at 11. 40 am and 11. 43 am respectively. It closed all segments at 11.40 am. However, BSE was not impacted and continues with normal trading.

Immediately, NSE India issued a statement saying, "We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 am and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved."