Justice Chandrachud favours media's reportage of oral hearings in Court; Twitterati are impressed

The Supreme Court on Monday said that media cannot be stopped from reporting oral observations made by judges during the course of hearing as they are also of "public interest".

The bench was hearing the appeal of the Election Commission challenging Madras High Court's order wherein it had criticised the poll panel for failure to maintain Covid protocol during poll campaigns and remarked that "should be put up on murder charges" for being the "most irresponsible institution".

"They (high court judges) are also humans and they are also stressed. Take this in the correct spirit. We don't want to demoralise our high courts, they are vital pillars of our democracy. Things are often said in an open dialogue between bar and bench," said the apex court.

The Election Commission had also raised the prayer that media should report contents of order and not oral observations.

"The ECI is a constitutional body which has entrusted with functions of conducting the elections. We cannot in today’s times, say that media will not report the discussions that take place in Court," the apex court said.

As per Live Law, Justice DY Chandrachud said, "The discussions that take place are of importance, in fact of the same order and are in public interest. It’s not a monologue that one person will speak and then Judges will speak. We have an Indian pattern of arguments in Court."

He further added, "If I was a member of the Bar, and I wasn’t asked a question, I would be worried. The unfolding of debate in the court of law is equally important and media has a duty to report. It’s not only our judgements that are present for our citizens."

These comments from Justice Chandrachud, especially on World Press Freedom Day, has been hailed by citizens who are taking to Twitter to verbalise their appreciation.

