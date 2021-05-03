From Julian Assange to Jamal Khashoggi, on #WorldPressFreedomDay Twitterati honour journalists and their courage

Today marks the day when we honour the fourth pillar of democracy- the media. On May 3 every year, people across the globe celebrate 'World Press Freedom Day'.

This day was first proclaimed by the United Nations in December 1993 to safeguard the freedom and voice of journalists. This year's theme for World Press Freedom Day is “Information as a Public Good”.

As per United Nations, "The theme is of urgent relevance to all countries across the world. It recognizes the changing communications system that is impacting on our health, our human rights, democracies and sustainable development."

Releasing a video of his speech to mark the day, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr António Guterres wrote on Twitter, "In too many countries, journalists & media workers face censorship, abuse, harassment, detention & even death, simply for doing their jobs. On #WorldPressFreedomDay."