'We owe this to Didi': Twitter abuzz with admiration for Mamata Banerjee as TMC looks set to retain West Bengal

The election drama in West Bengal has reached its final crescendo, with the results being declared on Sunday. And as the TMC looks poised to register a massive victory, people have taken to both offline and digital means to celebrate.

Having driven home the point that "Bangla nijer meyekei chaye" (Bengal wants its own daughter), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now receiving copious praise over her role in the ruling Trinamool Congress' impending victory in the West Bengal assembly elections. While final results are yet to be declared, the party is leading in 207 constituents. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 81 seats.

Social media is abuzz with #ElectionResults trends and debates. Biting their fingernails, people have been anxiously waiting to learn who will win this battle. Now that the winner is in clear sight, those supporting Banerjee are rejoicing.

Many have taken to Twitter to congratulate Banerjee, who is set to become Chief Minister once again. However, praise for Banerjee is also clubbed with puns for the political parties that lost.

Here's a look at what Twitterati have to say about West Bengal Assembly Elections result.