Bengal Poll Results: As TMC leads in over 202 seats, Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Mamata Banerjee; calls West Bengal 'Kashmir in the making'

Amid the ruling Trinamool Congress leading in 202 seats followed by the BJP which is leading on 82 as per trends, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has expressed disappointment and taken a jibe at Mamata Banerjee.
Reacting to the polls, Ranaut tweeted on Sunday: "Bangladeshi's and Rohingyas are biggest strength of Mamata.... with the way trend is looking shows Hindus are no more majority there, and according to the data Bengali Muslims are the poorest and most deprived in whole India, good another Kashmir in the making... #Elections2021"
In another tweet, the 'Panga' actress said that she is 'feeling overwhelmed with disappointing results from Bengal and forgetting to eat.'
Kangana Ranaut further said that National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are the 'need of the hour'.
"BJP has shown remarkable growth in #Bengal in 2016 they won 3 seats, growth is 2800 percent, need of the hour is NRC and CAA, in Bengal minority is majority now, nevertheless with the kind of ferocious passion and dedication Modi ji and Amit ji do their work is beyond admirable," read her tweet.
Sharing a videos of hyenas, she added, "Ha ha ha what is amusing now hyenas having a field day, even though BJP performed well every where but still after very long they got an opportunity to corner him, enjoy your day.
But remember he will rise again like he always does ... #BengalElection2021 #Bengal"
TMC looks set to retain power in West Bengal after the bitterly fought Assembly election against the main rival BJP.
The TMC was ahead in 202 of the 292 seats that went to polls in West Bengal, way over the halfway mark of 147, leaving the BJP trailing far behind in 82 seats, as per the latest trends.
