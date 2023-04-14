 Just Summer things: 'Paratha Ice cream' video goes viral; leaves netizens saying 'yuck'
A video of someone preparing a desi paratha with Cornetto ice cream has left netizens stunned. Would you like to taste it? Take a look at the video below.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
It's summer... the season of mangoes, cold drinks, and ice creams, right? However, we aren't sure about your reaction to knowing about 'Paratha Ice cream', the dish that has taken the internet by storm.

A video of someone preparing a desi paratha with Cornetto ice cream surfaced online, earlier this week, and went viral. It left netizens stunned who found the food fusion to bizarre to digest. Would you like to taste it? Take a look at the video below.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Mohammed Futurewala, who suggested that adding veggies to one's paratha might have become old-fashioned. "Aloo, Gobi, Paneer Paratha hua purana, ab aaya hai Cornetto Ice Cream Paratha ka zamana.. Khalo phrandssss (sic)," he captioned the viral video.

The food preparation video shows the innovative chef unwrapping a Cornetto ice cream and then placing it over the spread paratha dough. Then, it undergoes the treatment that every paratha would go through -- from rolling to shaping it with a belan.

Netizens react

The bizarre recipe didn't win the hearts of netizens. They replied to the tweet by expressing their disgust at the weird dish.

