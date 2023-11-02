Just IND vs SL Things: Zomato Delivery Partner Spotted Riding 'Rohit' To Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (Viral Video)

Can we have your attention for a while amidst the interesting match between India and Sri Lanka? In case, you are already at the cricket stadium with your snacks enjoying the game, you might have spotted 'Rohit' arriving there on a bike along with a Zomato delivery partner. It isn't clear if that was Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, but definitely one of his fans pulling up that stunt to cheer for his player. WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral amidst IND vs SL World Cup 2023 match

A video surfaced online showing a man wearing the "Rohit 45" jersey on a bike near the match venue. The Mumbai street saw the cricket fan purportedly reaching Wankhede Stadium to witness the thrilling IND vs SL World Cup match this Thursday afternoon. People filmed him seated behind a Zomato delivery partner and captioned the video reflecting on the "delivery." One of the X users posted the clip online and asked wondering, "Zomato delivering Rohit Sharma to Wankhede?"

The visuals captured the excitement of people towards the cricket match as it showed them throwing colours in the air and waving the tricolour to cheer for India along with the music of the drumbeats. The scene was no less than a festival. Yes, it goes unsaid at this point that Indians love this sport and consider it no less than a festival that seeks a grand celebration.

Amidst cricket fans enjoying the vibe on the streets of Mumbai, the video marked the bike's entry. It showed pillion rider 'Rohit' on the bike with a Zomato delivery partner. Notably, both riders wore a helmet. Within hours of being shared online, the video hit 45,000 views on X. The viral left netizens impressed.

