Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Raj, Raees, or Vikram Rathore?: Zomato Knows What Name To Write On SRK's B'Day Cake (Viral Photo)


The special cake didn't keep things simple with the text "HBD SRK," but chose to give most of his popular names a tribute.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 01:39 PM IST
article-image

Food delivery app Zomato reminded people about actor Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and suggested they order a cake to celebrate. On Thursday, the brand released a birthday cake dedicated to the King Khan addressing him with several reel names. The cake was certainly a delight for fans who were unsure about the name to be written on it. The special cake didn't keep things simple with the text "HBD SRK," but chose to give some of his characters a tribute. "Raj, Rahul, Aman, Veer..." read the cake carrying more than ten names. Check Photo

If you insist, we will read out the list of names put forth on SRK's birthday cake designed by Zomato. It started with Raj, the screen name of the actor from his classic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). The cake continued reading: "Rahul, Aman, Veer, Mohan, Om Kapoor, Aryan, Rizwan, Raees, Don, G.One, Pathan, and Vikram Rathore."

The brand shared emails to its customers asking them to order some cake to celebrate the day. They said: "By now you know it's the King's birthday. So, cake?" Sharing the picture of the cake on X, Zomato wrote, "Rajesh from Delhi is asking if this can be delivered to Mannat #HappyBirthdaySRK."

Netizens React To Viral Cake Photo

Undoubtedly, the image of the curated cake has gone viral on the internet gathering over 24K views. 'Heart' emojis poured in reply to Zomato's cake marking King Khan's birthday. More than a thousand people on the social media platform liked the viral photo.





