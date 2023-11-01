Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: 5 Times SRK's Dialogues & Scenes Paved The Way To Classic Memes

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2023
On November 2 this year, Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan would celebrate his 58th birthday. How are you planning to mark this special day to bring out the "Jabra Fan" in you?
On this day, here are a few memes taking inspiration from the Bollywood star's iconic dialogues and scenes. SWIPE to check them out.
Let us begin with his recent film 'Jawan.' SRK was seen in different looks in the movie and one of his appearances that turned out to be a meme was the 'Rugged Bandages' look.
(1)
This scene from Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express would have been one of the epic moments from the film that made you laugh. Undoubtedly, it is one of the classic meme templates used my many people today.
(2)
SRK's 'Paheli' scene of his dual role launched hilarious memes. The 2005 release became an instant favourite for meme creators, including Netflix itself.
(3)
We need not really remind you how this iconic scene from the film DDLJ resulted in several heartwarming memes. If you know you know!
(4)
Another time that SRK's on-screen appearance paved the way for memes was his famous dialogue "Lagta hai main galat waqt par aagaya." Haven't you used this several times already?
(5)
