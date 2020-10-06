'Just got delivery boy zoned': Pune man's Tinder experience leaves Twitter in splits

While the dating application Tinder has helped several users find partners, a Pune man's dating experience has left the internet in splits. A post of a man 'getting delivery boy zoned' is currently going viral on Twitter.

In the viral post, the man shared his experience of a coffee date he had with a girl he met on Tinder. The girl had asked him to pick up a few items from a shop and allegedly refused to pay back.

The post reads: "I need to share this experience. Met a girl on tinder and decided to have a coffee together. It so happens that she stays at the other end of Pune. She asks me to pick a few items which she apparently had bought from a shop near my place. Now it appears I have to pay some money for up her 'stuff'. It seemed funny at that time. Strange how someone would ask such a favour from a total stranger. She seemed a good person and we really clicked. It's been a few weeks now but she refuses to return back what she owes. Aamazingly thick skinned. And I thought I had seen everything."

