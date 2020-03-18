'Coronavirus and chill?': Virus themed pickup lines are the latest horrifying fad on Tinder and other dating apps

Users on dating apps such as Tinder and Hinge have taken with gusto to coronavirus themed pickup lines. And after looking at some of them, we have to say that it doesn't seem to be working very well.

While it is impressive how the virus and all associated words have been worked into pickup lines and innuendos, the end results remain rather tragic.

Case in point:

"I have the TP and you bring the Purell. We're a perfect match."

"I’d rather be quarantined with you..."

Many of the recipients of such messages took to Twitter to voice their annoyance, with some adding that they would remove themselves from the apps if they continued to receive such messages.