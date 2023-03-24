Just Bengaluru things! Man cleared interview at Google but couldn't crack THIS one | LinkedIn

A LinkedIn user posted on his page to notify people about the struggles of home hunting in Bengaluru. To all those wondering whether it is really difficult for people to find a home on rent or as a paying guest, this instance will give you a hint about peak Bengaluru things.

The internet has come across several cases noting people from other parts of India trying to accommodate in the IT hub of the country. From sharing their resume to facing an interview session with the flat owner, there are many things that are specific to the region and its real estate functioning.

Amidst many similar instances, a case of a man failing to crack a tenant interview despite making it to Google has stunned netizens and gone viral. Yes, if you could which interview was tougher for him to crack it wasn't one at Google but the other.

The person was identified as Ripu Daman Bhadoria after he shared his experience on LinkedIn. He shared an image of him being loaded with suitcases and captioned it to read, "I cleared the Google interview but failed the tenant interview in Bangalore... However, I successfully cleared the next tenant interview."

Check post

"As I strive to introspect and improve every time I fail, I directly asked the landlord for feedback on my interview performance and if there were any red flags they noticed, since HR or the recruiter wouldn't reach out to me with interview results in this case. The landlord was transparent in sharing feedback that they believed I was likely to buy a house, given that I work for Google (sic)," the post read further.