'John Cena As Soon As He Enters The Ring': From 'Pushpa' To 'Ram Gopal Varma', Netizens React Over Viral Video Of Fight Between Bus & Car Driver

Netizens compared the fight between bus and car driver to John Cena and Ram Gopal Varma

Fights arising out of road rage are a common sight these days. It's also a serious problem and a cause of concern for the law and order authorities and police. However, a fistfight broke out between a bus driver and a car driver in Kerala and the video of the fight went viral on social media.

However, the otherwise serious video generated quite several hilarious comments owing to the "entry" of the bus driver before exchanging or landing punches on the cab driver. From "bro thinks he is Pushpa" to "John Sena" as soon as he enters the ring," X (formerly Twitter) users had a field day when it came to commenting on the "street fight."

Not much is known about the clip and the people involved in the fight or even the date of the video. However, the clip was played by a news channel in Kerala named Kerala Vision News. The video clearly shows an enraged bus driver jumping out of his vehicle and thrashing a car driver in a black T-shirt. Such was the nature of the assault by the bus driver that the cab driver hardly had time to respond. The bus driver, who was wearing a lungi, made quite an entry before getting hold of the car driver.

However, the comments on the video deserve a mention of their own. Check the comments on the video below.

"John Cena as soon as he enters the ring," wrote a user.

"Same Keraliate movies vibes wow," said another user.

"South movie ka scene lag rha that. Car waale ko toh mauka bhi nhi mila haath uthane ka," said another user.

"I knew who's gonna win as soon as i saw the epic lungi entry," said "Cute One-Liners."

"Black tshirt wala ramgopal Verma lag rha hai," said a user on the uncanny resemblance.

"Bro thinks he Pushpa," said another.