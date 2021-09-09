'Jethalal' trends on Twitter amid reports of Munmun Dutta aka Babita dating Raj Anadkat aka 'Tapu'

Netizens on Thursday woke up to the news of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actors Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer, and Raj Anadkat aka Tapu dating each other in real life.

The actors of the show have always remained tight lipped about their personal lives. However, it is learnt that Munmun Dutt and Raj Anadkat are head over heels in love with each other and each and every member of team 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is aware of what's going on between the two.

Meanwhile, as per the narrative of the sitcom, Tapu's father Jethalal, played by actor Dilip Joshi, has an innocent crush on Babita which her husband Iyer is well aware of. This results in some hilarious sequences between Jethalal and Babita in the show.

As soon as the news of the two actors dating each other surfaced online, netizens flooded social media with hilarious memes.

Check out how netizens reacted to the news:

Reportedly, Munmun and Raj's families too are not in the dark. Raj is 24 years old and Munmun is 9 years older than him. However, there's no confirmation from both the actors so far.

Meanwhile, ever since the inception of the show, Munmun has been playing an integral part. Her character is that of a Bengali woman married to a South Indian man.

On the other hand, Raj replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu (Jethalal Gada's son) in 2017 after the latter quit the show.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:18 PM IST