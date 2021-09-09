'Taarak Mehta...' actress Munmun Dutta dating 9 years younger Raj Anadkat aka Tapu: Report

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the longest-running shows on television, has lately been in the news for various reasons.

The actors of the show have always remained tight lipped about their personal lives choosing to focus on their work. However, it is learnt that actors Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Krishnan Iyer in the show, and Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu, are dating in real life. Yes, you read that right!

According to a report in ETimes, Munmun and Raj are dating each other and each and every member of team 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is aware of what's going on between the two.

Reportedly, their respective families too are not in the dark.

Raj is 24 years old and Munmun is 9 years older than him. The report further states that despite the age difference, the two actors are head over heels in love.

However, there's no confirmation from both the actors so far.

Earlier, their Instagram exchanges had fueled speculations about a blossoming romantic relationship but the talks eventually died down.

Meanwhile, ever since the inception of the show, Munmun has been playing an integral part. Her character is that of a Bengali woman married to a South Indian man.

On the other hand, Raj replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu (Jethalal Gada's son) in 2017 after the latter quit the show.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 09:45 AM IST