After Living As A Dog, Japanese Man Reveals Which Animal He Wants To Transform Himself Into Next

Remember the dog Toco, which is actually a human wearing a realistic animal costume? The man who hails from Japan, who now lives in his dog form, recently spoke to the media and revealed about trying out something new. He express his desire to become another animal soon and suggested what it could be.

The animal admirer who turned himself to a collie with a life size costume on which he spent lavishly, is now taking off to embrace his new dream. After his pooch life that he has lived for about two years now, he revealed about wanting a switch. And the wish isn't about to live again like a human, it's some another animal instead of dog.

What's next for Taco?

"I would like to become other animals as well. I might realistically be able to become another dog, a panda, or a bear," the man was quoted as saying in news reports. While he found posing like a panda or a bear not so challenging for him, he pointed out what excited him now and said, "A fox or a cat would also be nice, but they are too small for humans to try." He appeared to be very keen on approaching his dream and turning it into a reality someday.

The man has not yet identified himself with his real name and is only known to netizens as Toco, the name of the dog he has 'transformed' into. Interestingly, he often shares glimpses from his doggy life on social media platforms.