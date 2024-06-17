Dead Snake, Expired Bread Allegedly Served In Meal At Bihar Govt College; Scary Visuals Surface

An X user shared some visuals on social media suggesting that the meal served at his college was unfit for consumption. Rishi Singh, identified as a student of a government college in Bihar's Banka, alleged the college mess provided students bad quality food. In his recent claim, he mentioned that students were served a dead snake and drew the attention of civic authorities to inspect the premises.

Dead snake spotted in meal

He wrote on X that the meal the students of the engineering college were provided with contained a dead snake. He also noted that the concerning food attracted adverse effects on consumption and said, "Immediately after consuming the food students experienced vomiting and nausea."

A dead snake found in the meal at government engineering College banka, bihar. Immediately after consuming the food students experienced vomiting and nausea. Even after visit of local authority no appropriate action was taken. pic.twitter.com/hOapcBNwlU — Rishi singh (@FFire1008) June 16, 2024

Expired bread, filled with pests, served at govt engg college

In another post, Singh threw light on the condition of bread served there. He shared a video of the food item and claimed it to be an "Expired" one. The footage recorded how the bread was infected by pests, which not only ruined the dining experience but also posed a potential health risk.

@DmBanka take strict action against the mess vendor and college administration pic.twitter.com/WvGjlfxezu — Rishi singh (@FFire1008) June 17, 2024

"Expired bread is being fed to the students in government engineering College banka but no one is there to take responsibility neither college management nor local authority (sic)," the student wrote while mentioning that the incident was reported from Monday, June 17. Furthermore, he tagged the District Administration Banka to look into the matter and take necessary action.

Legal action follows

The dead snake found in the meal allegedly led to the hospitalisation of more than ten students of the college. Following the incident, Banka's District Magistrate Anshul Kumar and few other officials reportedly visited the mess to investigate the matter and imposed a penalty on the mess owner.