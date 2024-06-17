UIC student calls America a "Cancer" | X - @MEMRIReports

In a post shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), a US student who is reportedly from the University of Illinois in Chicago has called America a “cancer” during a college speech. Subsequently, he is facing major backlash from the netizens.

As seen in the video originally shared by @MEMRIReports, Mohammad Nusairat, a Bachelor of Science student, said, “America is the cancer. America, American government, secularism, democracy—these are the cancers. That has spread their illness all over the world."

"Now, Muslims are tired of this cancer. They are tired of the American government. They are tired of the democracy. They want to see a new way of life." he further said.

Numerous reports state that Nusairat made these comments in May, but as of the article's publishing, the video has received over 3.8 million views and over 30,000 likes.

Student Faces Online Backlash

Several social media users on ‘X’ slammed the student over the hateful speech.

An X user wrote, "His scholarship and student visa (if he has one) needs to be revoked immediately." "We don’t want anybody in the U.S. that hates our country. Leave and never come back."

Expressing similar views, another X user wrote, "If they can’t adjust to the American way, to its laws and rules, those that are not comfortable living in the USA 🇺🇸, they must be ship out to their corresponding countries where they came from."

One X user commented, "Go somewhere else," followed by another comment stating, "Then move out of the United States."

While another X user questioned the student still studying in the country.The comment read, "Why will someone tired of America be living in America?" Similarly, several other X users wrote, "Then why are they there !!", and "Why do you live in a western society? What stops you for moving to Iran or any other Muslim country? There are 46 of them to choose from. Bye."

Tagging the university in the comment, an X user wrote, "You should be ashamed of yourselves, @thisisUIC, to allow speakers like this on American college campuses. Absolutely ashamed."