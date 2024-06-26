Japanese Couple Recreates 'Ishqaun Dhishqyaun' Scene From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela

Remember Mayo, the Japanese girl who is living in India and speaks Hindi? She was recently seen recreating the scenes of a Bollywood song with her dance partner, Kake Taku. The couple performed every single shot from Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela as they tried to personify the characters. They grooved to the playful scene that was featured alongside the song 'Ishqaun Dhishqyaun'. Both Mayo and Kake vibed joyously to the steps of the romantic beat in their recent Instagram reel.

Watch reel

A look into their performance

Their performance of the Japanese couple seemed like a delightful homage to Bollywood romance as they were seen not merely recreating but purportedly living the moments captured in the scene. While the original scene from the Bollywood film takes note of the incredible chemistry between Singh and Padukone, Mayo and Kake were no less to make people say that "Love is in the air." With a gun in their hand, the recreated the iconic scene with close perfection.

In her reel, which is going viral on social media, they were dressed in traditional Indian attire to mirror the romantic dance steps and expressions. Their attention to detail, from costume to choreography, was enjoyed by netizens, as much as they cherished performing to the impressive song.

Video goes viral

It was uploaded on June 16 on Instagram, but Mayo mentioned that they filmed the clip about a year ago. While sharing it online, she wrote, "Today, I watched Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in cinema in Japan...I like this movie because 1. every moment is like an art, breathtakingly beautiful and 2. Deepika and Ranveer’s acting with passionated love and anger (sic)".

Instagram users fell in love with the couple and appreciated their recreation reel from the Bollywood movie scene. "Tooo good," they commented while sharing heart emojis in reply to the video. So far, the video has attracted more than a lakh views on the platform.