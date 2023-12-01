'Jai Ho KBC': Contestant Alolika Wins Hearts For Her Lively Chat With Show Host Amitabh Bachchan In Recent Episode Of Kaun Banega Crorepati

KBC Contestant Alolika Viral Video |

A Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 contestant named Alolika Bhattacharjee Guha has gone viral on social media after her video from the episode with show host Amitabh Bachchan surfaced online and made people enjoy a heavy dose of laughter. The clip showed Alolika enjoying her journey to the hot seat and living her dream moment at her best. She involved herself in an honest and hilarious chat with Big B, stealing the spotlight of the show. A stressful environment was replaced by a light-hearted and joyous vibe as the female contestant hit a conversation. WATCH VIDEO:

4 min of continuous laughter riot

Jai Ho KBC 🤣pic.twitter.com/wDM6Pl8Ogj — Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) December 1, 2023

Amidst the mind-boggling questions, the woman decided to take a breather and enjoy her dream come true moment. She engaged herself in a heartfelt conversation with Big B and shared how making it to the show has given her some of the amazing life experiences.

"KBC satisfied one of the other wishes too, apart from giving me the chance to appear on the show, I travelled via a flight for the first time. And, it was a great experience," Alolika said. Later, she hilariously compared the scenes from a train trip to that of a flight and said, "These airlines even take care of luggage and keep it with them without making passengers stuff it below their seats." These words made the show host as well as the set of audience witnessing the episode mark a fun-filled moment with an outburst of laughter.

A viral clip running about four minutes filmed her narrating more such instances. Revealing that the KBC team provided them with travel and accommodation facilities, she expressed gratitude to them and said: "Jai Ho KBC." She felt quite fortunate about the opportunity and said she was contented by it. Reportedly, the contestant was seen playing the game with a positive attitude by answering questions for up to Rs 12, 50,000 before opting to quit.