Ivanka thanks PM Modi for Yoga Nidra tweet, says it is wonderful

Washington D.C.: Ivanka Trump, Advisor and daughter of the US President Donald Trump on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a tweet in which he shared a video of yoga nidra, saying "this is wonderful".

Prime Minister Modi on Monday shared benefits of Yoga Nidra in a tweet and said he practices it once or twice a week and it relaxes the mind and reduces anxiety.

"Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I'm sharing a video each in English and Hindi," he said.

Ivanka Trump replied to his tweet, "This is wonderful! Thank you. #TogetherApart," she said.