Coronavirus in Mumbai: Public spaces are changing

Mumbai: Spitting on streets; coughing and sneezing without covering one's mouth; littering on the public spaces, etc have been a norm for many Indians. But with the Coronavirus outbreak, such activities are looked down upon and even risk police action. Together they have created a societal pressure to maintain more hygiene than in the past.

“It took an outbreak to happen for people to understand the need to maintain hygiene in public places,” said Huma, as her building gets disinfected by a group of sanitation workers. She hopes that this behaviour continues even after the lockdown is lifted.

Some residential and commercial buildings in urban areas are asking their watchmen to pour a drop of sanitiser into the palm of anyone desirous of coming inside the building. This is also indicative of the hygiene-consciousness that has seeped into people and even their building gatekeepers.

Due to this pandemic, today, public transport like buses are under pressure to keep their vehicles sanitised. Today, these buses are washed clean with disinfectant. The BEST employee said, “Every evening, we wash the buses when they get stationed at the depot. But (with Covid 19) now the frequency of the washes has increased.”