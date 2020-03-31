'Come forward if having symptoms of coronavirus', urges CM Uddhav Thackeray as number of cases in Maha rises to 302

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday urged the citizens of the state, who are having symptoms of the novel coronavirus, to come forward and test themselves at the government-run hospitals.

Thackeray also said that those who have come from other countries before the lockdown and not have been tested for COVID-19 at the airports, should also come forward and test themselves. "Please come forward for test, do not hide and create problems for others," said Uddhav.

Uddhav appealed the migrant workers to be where they are as the government is providing them all the facilities needed amidst the lockdown. "Maharashtra government has started 1000 relief centres and made food arrangement for 2.5 lakh migrants. Also, the price of Shiv Bhojan meal has been reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 5 and I have approved 1 lakh meals," said the Chief Minister.

He told the citizens of the state that there is no need to panic as there is enough stock of food grains. "Nobody will remain hungry during the lockdown. We are starting the transportation. Supply chain is being restored," Uddhav said. However, he told them not to create rush in the markets and practice social distancing.

Uddhav also told that there will be no cut in salaries of government employees. However, it has been decided that the salaries will be done in two installments due to financial constraints following the coronavirus lockdown.

The Chief Minister advised the citizens to not drink cold water and instead of using air conditioners, he said to keep the windows open.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, 72 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 302 on Tuesday. These new cases are 59 from Mumbai, 3 from Ahmednagar, 2 each from Pune, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Vashi Virar, said the State Health Department.,