 Maharashtra Govt Launches ‘Palna’ Scheme: Anganwadi-Cum-Creche Centres To Support Working Mothers And Children
Mumbai

In a move aimed at supporting working women and ensuring a safe, nurturing environment for their children, the Maharashtra government has launched the “Palna” (Anganwadi-cum-creche) scheme. The initiative, guided by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, will provide daycare, nutrition, and early education facilities for children of working mothers.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 04:51 AM IST
article-image
The initiative, guided by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, will provide daycare, nutrition, and early education facilities for children of working mothers | X - @iAditiTatkare

345 Centres in First Phase, Backed by Mission Shakti

In the first phase, 345 Palna centres will be opened across the state. The scheme will be funded jointly by the Centre and the state government in a 60:40 ratio, under Mission Shakti. The Union Government approved the plan on February 29, 2024, and the state government formalised its implementation on October 13, 2024.

Key Features of the Scheme

. Safe daycare facilities for children aged 6 months to 6 years of working mothers.

. Early stimulation for children below 3 years and pre-school education for those between 3 and 6 years.

. Nutritious meals including breakfast, hot lunch, and evening snacks (milk/eggs/bananas).

. Supplementary nutrition, health check-ups, immunisation, and growth monitoring.

. Child-friendly environment with basic amenities such as electricity, water, and toilets.

Operational Structure of Palna Centres

. Each centre will function 26 days a month, for 7.5 hours daily.

. Maximum capacity: 25 children per centre.

Staff: One trained Sevika (minimum Class 12 pass) and one Helper (minimum Class 10 pass).

Age limit for staff: 20 to 45 years, with preference for local candidates.

Transparent recruitment through district-level committees.

Honorarium for Palna Staff

Palna Sevika: Rs 5,500 per month

Palna Helper: Rs 3,000 per month

Additional allowance for Anganwadi Sevika: Rs 1,500

Additional allowance for Anganwadi Helper: Rs 750

Minister Aditi Tatkare on Women Empowerment

Speaking about the scheme, Minister Aditi Tatkare said: “Children of working mothers will now receive a safe, educational, and nutrition-rich environment. This scheme will empower women to pursue employment opportunities while ensuring holistic childcare. It is not just a government programme but a source of relief for every mother and a promise of a better future for every child.

