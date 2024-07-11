'It's Raining...Cats & Dogs': Mumbai Police's Viral Post Is Not Just About Rains, Extends Care For Animals

Mumbai Police's Viral Post | Mumbai Police/Instagram

Mumbai rains have paved the way to many social media posts with some users showing themselves enjoying the weather with snacks and tea, while others sharing memes over the inconvenience on waterlogged roads. Be it good or bad, the internet is talking about the rainfall in the city. The Mumbai Police too joined the topic and uploaded an Instagram post on rains here.

What's Mumbai Police's viral post all about?

In their post, the Mumbai Police mentioned that it's raining cats and dogs in the city, which demands some extra for shelterless animals. Pulling out the popular idom 'raining cats and dogs,' the police team asked people to extend care for stray animals.

"It's raining, check for cats & dogs under your vehicle," read the post asking people to ensure no animal is stuck below their vehicles. One might know that stray animals often hide themselves and rest under cars and trucks and provide themselves warmth.

During the rainy season, they usually escape the heavy rainfall and stay away from getting drenched by resting under a vehicle. On this note, the Mumbai Police asked people to double check before they hopped on their vehicles to ensure that no animals resting below gets harmed.

Netizens appreciate caring message

"Paws for a moment: Ensure animal safety before driving off. Make it a habit to check under your vehicle for animals seeking shelter," they captioned the online post which is now going viral. Within an hour of being uploaded on Instagram (July 11), the post has already crossed 10,000 likes and received many reactions.

People commented on the post and appreciated the team's concern and care towards the animals. "Voice of voiceless, Mumbai police," read a comment that praised the post. Another wrote, "Thank you so much, Mumbai police for spreading awareness on this."