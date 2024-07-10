Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Moderate Rains To Continue For Next 5 Day | FPJ

Mumbai: After a night of heavy rainfall on Sunday, Mumbai residents are experiencing some respite even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts moderate rain throughout the week. As per IMD's latest updates, a yellow alert has been issued for Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad for today, July 11, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall in these areas.

An orange alert has been issued for Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri for July 12, and for Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara on July 13 and 14, highlighting the potential for intensified showers and possible waterlogging in low-lying areas.

"We urge residents to exercise caution during heavy rainfall, avoid waterlogged areas, and stay updated with official weather advisories. With the monsoon in full swing, authorities are on alert to manage any potential flood situations and ensure the safety of all citizens," emphasized the IMD Chief Sunil Kamble.

The IMD predicts a generally cloudy sky with intermittent moderate spells of rain in both the city and suburbs. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 32°C, while minimum temperatures may hover at approximately 25°C for the next 24 hours.

For the next 48 hours the forecast continues with a generally cloudy sky and moderate rain expected in the city and suburbs. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Maximum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C, with minimum temperatures around 24°C.

On Monday, weather observations from various stations across Maharashtra recorded diverse temperature and rainfall patterns. Mahabaleshwar reported the highest rainfall at 23 mm, amidst maximum temperatures ranging from 20.8°C in Mahabaleshwar to 33.7°C in Dahanu.

Dahanu saw the highest departure from normal temperatures at 2.7°C above average. Minimum temperatures varied from 17.1°C in Mahabaleshwar to 25.0°C in Thane. Relative humidity levels were notably high at 100% in Ahmednagar and Mahabaleshwar. Rainfall varied significantly across stations, with Ratnagiri recording 21 mm and Thane reporting 13.2 mm.