Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Heavy To Hefty Rainfall Today, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Bengaluru Weather Today: | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city saw the sunrise at 6:00 am and with a minimum temperature of 21°C and it is likely to set at 6:50 pm. The sky continuous to overcast today. Meanwhile, the temperatures will hover between 21°C and 29°C and the wind is expected to blow steadily from the southwest at a speed of 21 km/h and the minimum speed can drop down to 10 km/h. The average level is expected to be 78 per cent, whereas the maximum level can go up to 85 per cent.

Bengaluru weather on July 10 | IMD

Weather forecast for July 10

According to the IMD, coastal cities are likely to experience heavy to hefty rainfall in Karnataka. The intensity of rain is likely to increase from today. The Precipitation level is likely to be 2.3mm. Activities like scattered thunderstorms and lightning is also expected with rainfall and sky is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared an update on X and wrote, "Next 5 Days On July 8, 10, 11 & 12, it is likely to experience pleasant atmosphere till July 10, 2024."Next 5 days #rain From July 10 to July 14, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the coastal and northern districts of the state.In the southern districts, heavy rain is likely from 12 to 14 July. #forecast."

Blue Skies in Bengaluru



Mid week is here ☺️



☀️ Sunny Morning in Bengaluru.

Blue 🔵 hue with distant floating clouds.



Possibility for partially cloudy ☁️ skies as we get into forenoon.



Forecast is not too different from last few days.

Possibility for isolated light passing… pic.twitter.com/wDttwKaIwU — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) July 10, 2024

Weather forecast for July 11

According to the India Meteorological Department, the intensity of rainfall is expected to increase on July 11. The city is expected to wake up at 6:00 am with an average temperature of 21°C. Meanwhile, the sky will likely appear clear, but it will become cloudy throughout the day. Light rainfall is also expected in the city, with scattered thunderstorms on Thursday.