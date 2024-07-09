Disgusting! Bengaluru Man Arrested After Video Of Him Flashing To Female Students Outside Jain College Goes Viral |

Karnataka: In a disgusting incident that has come to light from Karnataka, on Monday, police arrested a man for exposing himself to female students near VV Puram College in Bengaluru. The incident left young college girls shocked and appalled. The perpetrator, who rode a scooter with a cloth covering his face, targeted areas around women's colleges where many young women gathered.

Video Shows Man's Disgusting Act

According to a video surfaced on the internet, this man would park his scooter near the colleges and engage in indecent behaviour by exposing himself to female students as they passed by, either alone or in groups. His actions included sitting on his scooter with his penis exposed, causing distress and discomfort to many young women. He would flee the scene if confronted, managing to evade capture until one victim recorded the incident on her mobile phone and alerted the police.

Disclaimer: Visuals can be disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.

Karnataka: Bengaluru Police has arrested Ayub ur Rehman (48), for flashing his private part and masturbating, in front of a Hindu girls college.https://t.co/DNxQRKGud7



Imagine if this innocent would have been caught by public 🤷‍♂️ then 🤔 all Fart-checkers will play victim pic.twitter.com/aJ7CoFVWj2 — The Voice Of Citizens®️ (@TVOCNews) July 8, 2024

According to a report by Asianet Suvarna news, the incident near VV Puram College came to light when female students stopped the man and documented his actions. They provided this evidence to the police, urging them to take action. The VV Puram police, upon receiving this information, began gathering evidence, including several CCTV footage from the area.

Accused Held Within 24 Hours

Within 24 hours, the police arrested the suspect based on the video and other evidence. The video showing the man's obscene behaviour also went viral on social media, increasing the urgency to arrest him. The accused was identified as 48-year-old Ayub ur Rehman, who runs a tea shop in Kalasipalya. Despite his age, Ayub engaged in this perverse behaviour towards female students, many of whom were of his daughter's age.

Upon arrest, Ayub ur Rehman claimed ignorance of his actions, saying he did not know why he did it. The police are currently interrogating him to understand his motives and ensure he faces appropriate charges for his indecent acts.