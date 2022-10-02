e-Paper Get App
It's October 2 today! Drishyam fans share hilarious memes over famous dialogue

The sequel, Drishyam 2, is set to release on November 18 this year. To mark the iconic date, the makers are offering a 50% discount on advance bookings done today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
A still from Drishyam |
Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

While we all associate October 2 with Gandhi Jayanti, the date also has a new punch among film enthusiasts. The date 'October 2' went viral due to the movie Drishyam, wherein the protagonist Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) tries to convince the police that he and his family had visited Panaji, Goa on October 2.

The dialogue, which is repeated several times in the blockbuster, has become the template for many memes over the years. However, some netizens seem too done with sharing October 2 Drishyam memes on the day, yet some can't stop doing it.

Check out a few reactions by Twitterati:

