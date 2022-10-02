It's October 2 today! Drishyam fans share hilarious memes over famous dialogue

A still from Drishyam |

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

While we all associate October 2 with Gandhi Jayanti, the date also has a new punch among film enthusiasts. The date 'October 2' went viral due to the movie Drishyam, wherein the protagonist Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) tries to convince the police that he and his family had visited Panaji, Goa on October 2.

The dialogue, which is repeated several times in the blockbuster, has become the template for many memes over the years. However, some netizens seem too done with sharing October 2 Drishyam memes on the day, yet some can't stop doing it.

Check out a few reactions by Twitterati:

Yaad Hai Na 2nd October Ko Kya Hua Tha?



Vijay apni family ko lekar Panaji gaya tha satsang ke liye aur agle din 3rd October ko shaam mein wapas aaya tha..!#Drishyam pic.twitter.com/htXj0RAkiS — Aarav Gautam (@IAmAarav8) October 2, 2022

